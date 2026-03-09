Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
Yap Rewind: Looking back at the 2016 Oscars
0:00
-44:41

Yap Rewind: Looking back at the 2016 Oscars

As we prepare for this year's Academy Awards, let's spin the dial back a decade to see how the Yap crew previewed the Oscars in this archival podcast!
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
Mar 09, 2026

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Oscars 2016: 4 winners and 3 losers from the 88th Academy Awards | Vox

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Lloyd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture