Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
Yap Rewind: Movies on vacation
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-17:08

Yap Rewind: Movies on vacation

As summer trips bring us together and send us hither and yon, let's revisit our throwback podcast about movies on vacation.
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Christopher Lloyd

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Lil Rel Howery and John Cena in Hulu's 'Vacation Friends': Film Review

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