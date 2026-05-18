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Yap Rewind: Sci-fi epics
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-15:45

Yap Rewind: Sci-fi epics

What better way to mark the release of the first "Star Wars" movie in seven years than by revisiting our archival podcast on what makes for a great science fiction epic?
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
May 18, 2026

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