Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yap Rewind: Sci-fi epics
What better way to mark the release of the first "Star Wars" movie in seven years than by revisiting our archival podcast on what makes for a great science fiction epic?
May 18, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes