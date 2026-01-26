Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yap Rewind: Straight to video
Now that the majority of movie-watching takes place on streaming platforms, it's worthwhile to look back to our archival podcast on what it used to mean to go "straight to video."
Jan 26, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes