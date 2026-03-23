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Yap Rewind: They Shouldn't Talk
In honor of Rocky the non-verbal (for awhile, anyway) alien in "Project Hail Mary," we look back to our archival podcast about movie characters we think shouldn't speak.
Mar 23, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
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