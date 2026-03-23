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Yap Rewind: They Shouldn't Talk
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Yap Rewind: They Shouldn't Talk

In honor of Rocky the non-verbal (for awhile, anyway) alien in "Project Hail Mary," we look back to our archival podcast about movie characters we think shouldn't speak.
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
Mar 23, 2026

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PROJECT HAIL MARY Trailer Reveals Rocky the Alien - Nerdist

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