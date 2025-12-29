Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
Yap Rewind: What is a blockbuster?
0:00
-23:04

Yap Rewind: What is a blockbuster?

As films strive to rack up big numbers for the holiday season, our archival podcast turns back the discussion to ask what really constitutes a "blockbuster."
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
Dec 29, 2025

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2025: A Blockbuster Year Awaits - Nerdtropolis

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Christopher Lloyd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture