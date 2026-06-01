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Film Yap

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Film Yap
Yap Rewind: When is a remake not a remake?
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Yap Rewind: When is a remake not a remake?

With the release of the 6th "Scary Movie" this week -- and other horror franchises constantly rebooting and retconning -- our archival podcast asks the question: what is a remake?
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
Jun 01, 2026

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Scary Movie (2026) Tickets & Showtimes | Fandango

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