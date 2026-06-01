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Yap Rewind: When is a remake not a remake?
With the release of the 6th "Scary Movie" this week -- and other horror franchises constantly rebooting and retconning -- our archival podcast asks the question: what is a remake?
Jun 01, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
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