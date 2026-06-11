Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
Yap vs. Yap: Disclosure Day
0:00
-27:19

Yap vs. Yap: Disclosure Day

Film critics Alec Toombs and Christopher Lloyd had very different reactions to Steven Spielberg's latest cinematic alien encounter. Watch or listen in to them (congenially) duking it out.
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Alec Toombs's avatar
Christopher Lloyd and Alec Toombs
Jun 11, 2026

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