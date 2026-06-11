Yap vs. Yap: Disclosure Day

Film YapYap vs. Yap: Disclosure Day1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -27:19-27:19Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Yap vs. Yap: Disclosure DayFilm critics Alec Toombs and Christopher Lloyd had very different reactions to Steven Spielberg's latest cinematic alien encounter. Watch or listen in to them (congenially) duking it out.Christopher Lloyd and Alec ToombsJun 11, 2026ShareTranscriptPick your platform: listen above or watch the video below! You can also listen on your favorite streaming channels.Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydAlec ToombsRecent EpisodesThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 513 hrs ago • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Airplane!Jun 5 • Jackson MahuronYap Rewind: When is a remake not a remake?Jun 1 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 29May 30 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective: The Mandalorian & Grogu ReviewMay 29 • Jackson MahuronEcho Base Intel | The Mandalorian & Grogu Easter Eggs and Spoiler BreakdownMay 25 • Caine Gardner and Lucas GardnerThe AV Room: Indy Now -- May 22May 23 • Christopher Lloyd