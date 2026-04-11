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Romantic comedies generally aren’t my jam, but when my wife asks to see a specific movie I try to accommodate her as she suffers through much of the shlock I enjoy. I owe her one … or 50. (She’s already looking to cash in again with next month’s “The Sheep Detectives.”) For every “Crank: High Voltage” or “Jackass 3D” she’s entitled to a “You, Me & Tuscany” (now in theaters). I should probably let her steer me cinematically more often as she rarely misses and often surprises.

Anna (Halle Bailey) is a young New Yorker who’s just been fired from her housesitter gig. She’s also a culinary school dropout who lost her chef mother a few years ago. She meets a rich, handsome Italian man Matteo (Lorenzo de Moor) in the bar of the hotel where her bestie Claire (the scene-stealing Aziza Scott from last year’s “One of Them Days”) works.

Anna has an airplane ticket to Italy that she was never able to use with her Mom. Matteo encourages her to use it and visit his home region of Tuscany. He also mentions and shows her pictures of the lavish Tuscan villa he owns that’s sitting empty while he’s galivanting around the States.

Matteo inspires Anna and she’s off to Italy despite the concerns of Claire. She turns up in Tuscany to discover the Summer Festival is going on and there’s no hotel rooms available, so she takes it upon herself to squat in Matteo’s villa.

While there she encounters Matteo’s mother Gabriella (Isabella Ferrari of “The Great Beauty”) and his Nonna Alessia (Stefania Casini) who understandably and correctly assume she’s an intruder. Through confusion and a white lie Anna avoids police intervention by leading the women to believe she’s engaged to Matteo.

Gabriella quickly embraces Anna and is excited to plan a wedding. She introduces the young American to the rest of her family - restauranteur husband Vincenzo (Paolo Sassanelli), horny daughter Francesca (a very amusing Stella Pecollo), fame-seeking son Enzo (Tommaso Cassissa) and winemaking adopted son/nephew Michael (the super-dreamy Regé-Jean Page).

Things are going swimmingly until Matteo shows up and then they go sideways.

“You, Me & Tuscany” is directed by Kat Coiro (she helmed the cute J. Lo/Owen Wilson romcom “Marry Me” and cameos as a randy tourist - her husband Rhys (he played director Billy Walsh on “Entourage”) turns up as a bartender in the early goings) and scripted by Ryan Engle (he had a hand in scribing Liam Neeson actioneers “Non-Stop” and “The Commuter”) from a story by Engle and his wife Kristin.

It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but what it’s doing it does exceedingly well. I laughed a lot - the jokes are better and dirtier than you’d probably expect. I cried a little. Bailey and Page are likable, appealing and attractive leads with winning chemistry who are strongly supported by Scott, Ferrari, Sassanelli, Pecollo and Marco Calvani (giving strong Bronson Pinchot energy) as Lorenzo, a kindly cabbie who befriends Anna.

“You, Me & Tuscany” is filmed like an Olive Garden commercial (my wife and I dined there afterwards) and it’s part 1990s sitcom, part Hallmark movie, part travelogue and part food porn. “When you’re here, you’re family!”

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