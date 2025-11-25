Sometimes sequels are clearly aiming higher than their predecessors — “Toy Story 2,” “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, “The Empire Strikes Back” — and achieve something special. Too often, though, sequels are just an excuse to rope in the same audience to make more money.

And it shows. “Men in Black II” was one of the laziest follow-ups I’ve ever seen, with “Analyze That” sitting in the same strata. But just because a sequel isn’t ambitious doesn’t necessarily mean it can’t be at least decent.

“Zootopia 2” falls squarely into this category. It’s thoroughly entertaining, fast-paced and will surely please kids, especially age 10 and under. Parents might tap an impatient toe now and then, but it’s got plenty of little in-jokes and sly references to keep the adults engaged.

It’s basically the first movie from 2016 all over again, with some call-outs to the supporting characters we liked while introducing a whole slew of new and interesting ones.

You may remember the main duo: Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) is a dedicated do-gooder, a bunny from the sticks who came to the titular big city to become a crusading cop. She spent a lot of time chasing insouciant street con fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) before teaming up to take down the corrupt mayor, who was trying to drive a wedge between the various species of mammals coexisting alongside each other.

Things ended with Nick also joining the force, and this story — screenplay by Jared Bush, who also co-directed with Byron Howard — covers their first big case as official police partners.

The heavies this time are a family of super-rich lynxes that seem snatched straight out of the “Succession” show. They supposedly built the infrastructure that makes Zootopia work, including the four different climate zones. David Strathairn voices the Lynxley patriarch.

But wait, it turns out the patent for this tech was actually created by a snake a hundred years ago. The Lynxleys stole the credit and managed to boot all reptiles from Zootopia along with it. Now they’re treated as feared enemies to all the upstanding mammals.

(I’m guess invertebrates will turn up in the third movie.)

There’s an implicit message here about xenophobia that also drove the first movie, learning to appreciate our differences and not fear the outsider (read: immigrant). Ke Huy Quan voices Gary, a snake who turns up on a quest to recovery the patent and reclaim the stake in Zootopia for his family and all the other scaled critters.

Judy and Nick decide to help Gary and find themselves on the wrong side of the law, chased by their own police colleagues — mostly rhinos, hippos and other large beasts who resent sly little rabbits and foxes in their midst. Chief Bogo (Idris Elba) is quickly sidelined, so they’re on their own.

They get some help from Pawbert (Andy Samberg), the ne’er-do-well son of the Lynxley clan, looking to put one over on his evil dad. Fortune Feimster is a hoot as Nibbles Maplestick, a hick beaver who runs a conspiracy theory vodcast and has a penchant for gnawing useful objects out of wood.

We’re also introduced to Marsh Market, a downscale, unofficial neighborhood of Zootopia the Lynxleys are looking to deep-six as part of their latest expansion effort. Just don’t call the sea lion a seal.

Patrick Warburton voices the new mayor, a stallion and former movie actor who’s a vain, ineffectual doof under the paw of the Lynxleys. He has an impressive blond mane and chest hair to match.

The story-within-a-story is about whether Judy and Nick can truly get along as law enforcement partners and as friends, seeing how they’re so different from each other. There’s a joke-y sequence early on about them being forced to go to therapy, something they both kinda blow off, but in the end it proves useful to keeping a good team together.

The action scenes are well-staged, with plenty of zip but no real sense of danger. A chase down a water tube is pretty cool, along with a couple of the more traditional car kind. There’s a whole bit inside an exclusive tuxes-and-gowns soiree that would not be out of place in a James Bond flick.

The animation is very clean and crisp as we expect from the Disney folks, and it’s a real treat to try to tag all the little details and easter eggs going on the background. Like a raging desert concert called Burning Mammal or a catering service named Amoose Bouche. There are several square-on references to other Disney animation such as “Ratatouille,” though don’t blink too long or you’ll miss them.

Did we need “Zootopia 2?” Probably not. Is it as fresh and interesting as the original? Heck no. But it’s an unobjectionable follow-up that hits all the notes we expect and introduces a few neat new flourishes.

