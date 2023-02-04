It’s refreshing to watch legendary actors perform. Their mastery provides a trust that relaxes the audience, allowing them to lean back and enjoy the ride. Rarely are we treated to the level of acclaimed talents such as the lead actress in “80 For Brady,” who boast 5 Oscars, 11 Golden Globes, 11 Emmys, 3 Tonys, 2 Grammys, and numerous Lifetime Achievement Awards.

These comedy performances of Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Morena make for some of the best ensemble scenes we’ve seen in recent years.

The film is based on the true story of a group of die-hard Patriots fans who travel to Houston for the 2017 Super Bowl to see their Tommy play. Lou (Tomlin) insists on an ultimate girl’s trip because there’s a possibility of bad health news coming her way. Trish (Fonda) is a successful erotic novelist who pens steamy stories featuring Rob Gronkowski as the main character.

Still, her toxic trait of falling too hard too fast has left her unlucky in the love department. Maura is still mourning the loss of her husband and leans on her friends for support and to keep her spirits lifted. Math professor Betty (Field) needs a break from boring academic life and a little excitement to spice things up. Together, the women enter a radio contest for a chance to win tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl game.

“80 For Brady” is an all-star football comedy with something for everyone - dance numbers, football, romance, and glamourous star cameos. Thanks to the film’s sharp-witted writers, Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins (“Booksmart”), the characters are relatable and authentic. Some of it doesn’t make sense, but it’s quick-paced and fun to watch.

There’s life after football for Brady, who also serves as one of the film’s producers. But is the G.O.A.T. a good actor? Actually, yes, he is. Guiding Lou throughout the film, Screen Tom delivers some inspiring moments as her self-help spiritual leader.

Consistently entertaining “80 For Brady” is the most fun I’ve had in the theater in years.

