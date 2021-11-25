With Christmas just over a month away, Netflix dropped a fun Santa Claus origin story that is sure to charm your stockings off. "A Boy Called Christmas" is a story that weaves a magical tale of hope and how the power of belief is stronger than we realize.

Matt (Joel Fry) and his three children are not in the Christmas spirit with no decorations adorning their home and no presents under the nonexistent tree. When Matt is called into the office on Christmas Eve, he calls upon his deceased wife's Aunt Ruth (Maggie Smith) to tend to the children. Seeing the sadness lingering in each of their eyes, the older two declare they're not heartbroken, but the youngest said he is but still loves his mom with all the broken pieces.

As she gets them ready for bed, the children tell her they don't want it to be Christmas and thus the story of "A Boy Called Christmas" begins.

Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) and his father Joel (Michiel Hulsman) live in the forest in Finland and lead a life where money is scarce, but bond is strong. The two have only each other as they are still processing the loss of Nikolas’s mother in their own way.

The King (Jim Broadbent) gathers the 'heartiest men and woman" of the kingdom together. The kingdom is in a miserable state and the king quests them to venture beyond the kingdom's boundaries and bring back the one thing everyone is lacking – hope. The reward will be more than they can imagine, and for a poor woodcutter like Joel, it's the chance at a better life for his son.

Accepting the quest, Joel sets out with a group of men to find Elfhelm, a mythical place in the north where it's said no human has been before. Nikolas's Aunt Carlotta (Kristen Wiig) comes to stay and is a far cry from the loving adult his father was. As the weeks pass, Nikolas finds a hidden map leading to Elfhelm and sets out on his journey with his mouse sidekick Miika (voiced by Stephen Merchant).

Along his journey, young Nikolas discovers the power of belief, must confront grief once more and rises to be the hero that could restore hope to the kingdom whose light is fading fast. In the process, his story restores hope for a heartbroken home with three young hearts that need to be put back together.

"A Boy Called Christmas" was a delight I didn't expect. Newcomer Lawfull is superb in the lead role of Nikolas and impressive turns from Broadbent, Toby Jones, Zoe Colletti and Sally Hawkins help power this story along. The film isn't all candy canes and sugar plums. "A Boy Called Christmas" deals with the grief of loss and how we can achieve great things in spite of it and honors those who are no longer with us.

Ruth begins her story by telling the children, "The universe is made of stories, not atoms," and that is such a beautiful statement. It’s another reminder that the tales we tell ourselves and others will pass from generation to generation and create a legacy that will far outlive us.

One of my favorite moments of the film is when Nikolas finds himself at the feet of the King and his father attempts to make an excuse for his son by saying “He lives in the clouds, this one” to which the King replies “lucky boy.” Simple, pure and something we should all strive for.

"A Boy Called Christmas" is an early Christmas present that is a wonderful Santa Claus origin story that's filled with heart and charm.

