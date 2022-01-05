I had a hard time watching “A Hero,” the new film from Iranian director Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation”), and I don’t mean that because it’s a bad movie.

The emotions of the piece are so raw and excruciating that at times you just want to look away for a bit. It’s the sort of movie about the unfairness of life, but also the ways in which we unconsciously perpetuate our own misfortune.