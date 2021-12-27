Get 30% off forever

“A Journal for Jordan” (now playing in theaters) is the sort of earnest, old-fashioned flick that would’ve been an Oscar contender 25 to 30 years ago. These traits will likely be a turnoff to many of my fellow critics (and a godsend to older audiences), but actually made the picture pop for me. It’s novel to see such outmoded ideals at play in these cynical times.

“A Journal for Jordan” is the fourth film from famed actor Denzel Washington and deals extensively with a few pet themes that have permeated Washington’s directorial efforts to date (“Antwone Fisher,” “The Great Debaters” and “Fences”) – black excellence and black fatherhood.

Relative newcomer Chanté Adams stars as Dana Canedy, a driven New York Times reporter with no time or want for a man. Her stance changes upon meeting Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) at her parents’ home. Her father (ace character actor Robert Wisdom, who interestingly enough played Dad to John David Washington (Denzel’s son) on HBO’s “Ballers”) served as King’s drill instructor and the men became fast friends.

As the daughter of a military man, Canedy is initially reluctant to get involved with a man in uniform. King’s charm, decency, looks (the B. in Jordan’s name must stand for “buns” as you see ‘em and my audience seemed most appreciative) and manners ultimately prove too much for Canedy to resist. They enter into a long-distance relationship – he doesn’t want to take her away from her work at The Times; she doesn’t want to interfere with his obligations to the U.S. Army.

“A Journal for Jordan” is an adaptation of King’s personal journal and Canedy’s best-selling book by Virgil Williams (“Mudbound”). The audience knows from the onset that A.) King and Canedy have a son together (the titular Jordan – played as a tween by Jalon Christian) and B.) King will perish in combat in Iraq. King isn’t depicted dying until very late in the picture – much of what we’re left with is a love story between these two lovely people. It ain’t complicated and it ain’t flashy, but it’s effective.

Adams, whom I was largely unfamiliar with, is a lovely and likable presence as Canedy. I look forward to seeing her elsewhere in the years to come. I’m an unabashed fan of Jordan’s and he’s reliably good here. I would much rather watch him do something like “A Journal for Jordan” where he’s actually acting as opposed to “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” from earlier this year where he spends the entire picture getting his gun off.

“A Journal for Jordan” is the weepiest of weepies and a passing of the baton from America’s preeminent black actor to his heir apparent … it mostly works on both fronts.

Share