Superheroes have always had a problem when it comes to female characters.

The problem has existed in the pages of comic books from D.C. and Marvel for decades. Every woman superhero has just been the female version of an existing character. She-Hulk. Batgirl. Supergirl. Spider-Woman. They are drawn with exaggerated busts and tiny waists wearing minimal clothing, as if a creepy middle school boy were doodling in the back of his trapper-keeper.

The problem has carried over to the movies too. For decades, every major female character has been a damsel in distress. Lois Lane. Mary Jane Watson. Pepper Potts.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has tried to rectify that problem in recent years with movies like “Captain Marvel” and series like “Wandavision.” In the final battle of “Avengers: End Game,” seeing all of the female heroes team up to kick some Thanos butt was a powerful moment and probably a make up for when they fell short in the past.

