Editor’s note: this review originally ran as part of Heartland Film Festival coverage.

Jesse Eisenberg has always been a reliable performer in almost everything he’s been in. Sure, he’s had some missteps (Batman v. Superman and 30 Minutes or Less spring to mind), but he’s almost always reliable. I was incredibly excited when it was announced he’d be making his directorial debut with “When You Finish Saving the World.” However, when I saw the film, I was underwhelmed, so when it was announced that Eisenberg would be going behind the director’s chair again with “A Real Pain,” I didn’t have too high of expectations.

But after the movie’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, I’ve had numerous colleagues and friends telling me that “A Real Pain” is the real deal. When it was announced that it would be opening the Heartland Film Festival this year, I did not hesitate to buy my ticket.

“A Real Pain” follows David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) two cousins, born weeks apart, who were at one point in time inseparable. That was until life got the best of them, and as David got married and started a family, Benji fell into a slump.

To pay tribute to their recently deceased grandmother, David and Benji are embarking on a trip to Poland, where they have signed up to take part in a Holocaust tour.

When you first hear that summary, you might think that the film will either be an edgy comedy or an emotional explosion of melodrama.

Against all odds, “A Real Pain,” is fantastic. Eisenberg had a clear vision of the story he wanted to tell and the characters he wanted to depict, and he seamlessly balances the laughs with a healthy breadth of emotion and honesty. While the Jewish identity does play a large role throughout the film, a lot of themes revolving around grief, mental health, and arrested development feel universal. There’s something in the film for everyone.

Kieran Culkin gives an Oscar-worthy performance as Benji, in what is easily his best acting in a feature film. While the character is the more erratic and spontaneous character of the two leads, he feels like a real person. Culkin starts the film playing Benji as what we’d typically expect to see from the actor, but as the film progresses and we learn more about his background, he slowly morphs into one of the most memorable characters of the year.

Eisenberg’s performance is quieter and more subtle but feels just as humane and understanding. Especially as the film reaches its finale, Eisenberg beautifully delivers some heartwrenching and deeply relatable monologues that will likely strike a chord with most audience members.

Never once does “A Real Pain” feel preachy or unnatural. The best kind of dramedies bring this feeling of vulnerability from the filmmaker, and that’s exactly what this feels like. There are a wide variety of big laughs, but the emotional moments are just as strong. From Benji’s off-color sense of humor and tendency to blurt out one-liners at inappropriate moments to David’s more timid reaction to his cousin’s antics, the movie finds ways to keep things light even in its more serious moments.

“A Real Pain” is without question one of the strongest films of the year and is a real showcase for Eisenberg as a filmmaker.