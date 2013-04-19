Political-leanings aside, when it comes to oppressive governments there is a universal set of social truths that have the ability to inspire us all. "A Whisper to a Roar" documents the ability of the mass majority to rise up and overthrow an oppressive entity. Directing it's focus on five countries facing intense tyranny (Ukraine, Malaysia, Venezuela, Egypt, and Zimbabwe), the film manages to create a broad global scope that is both timely and relatable.

Told from the perspective of five fervent activists of varying backgrounds, the film has a multicultural perspective with a common theme of social upheaval to help tie it all together. Regardless of the country, each activist faces similar challenges in their pursuit of justice. Most everyone interviewed experienced some level of abuse and intimidation whether it be physical or otherwise. All five countries also have a long-standing oppressive figure-head on the brink of being toppled. Yet, above all else, there is a youthful exuberance present throughout the documentary that provides a much needed injection of hope for the future.

Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, each country faces an uphill climb far greater than any single documentary could ever encompass. Rose-colored glasses simply can't mask the overwhelming injustice that the general populous of these countries face day to day. Yet, with great struggle comes the possibility of great change. As is made clear throughout the documentary, a great number of men and women have been beaten down and even killed in their pursuit of justice. Thusly, the martyred individual inspires an even greater number of people to work even harder for change. It's truly empowering to see a collective group of people brought together for a singular goal, and "A Whisper to a Roar" does a great job of interweaving five very impassioned stories.

Through the use of archival footage, first person-accounts, news footage, and expert testimony, the film paints a politico mosaic that is intensely motivational. The various stories told throughout the movie act almost as a cautionary tale or "How-To Guide" to starting your own revolution for people facing similar struggles. This unifying message of change via revolution acts as the glue that holds the documentary together. If political documentaries are your thing, "A Whisper to a Roar" is a thought-provoking film that I think many will find shocking yet inspiring.

[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XsLh0yRf0zc]