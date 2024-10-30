Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“Absolution” (in theaters Friday, Nov. 1) is the latest in a long line of Liam Neeson action flicks. To call the film an action movie may be a tad excessive, however, as it’s probably more of a dramatic crime thriller, but it’s certainly a showcase for the Irishman’s immense talents.

Neeson stars as a Boston-based Irish-American boxer and gangster (he’s simply credited as Thug) who has a son who’s dead, a daughter named Daisy (Frankie Shaw) who hates him and a grandson named Dre (Terrence Pulliam) he doesn’t know.

Thug’s worked for Mafioso Charlie Conner (Ron Perlman, essentially extending his role from “Drive”) for the better part of 30 years and now spends his days running errands with the boss’ green son Kyle (Daniel Diemer).

One of these tasks is trafficking women for Gamberro (Javier Molina), which is a bridge too far for Thug, who’s inclined to rescue Araceli (Deanna Tarraza).

Thug is pretty much past his sell by date as he’s suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The only bright spot in Thug’s life is a burgeoning relationship with Woman (Yolonda Ross), whom he met after beating her boyfriend (Bruce Soscia) in a barroom brawl.

“Absolution” reteams Neeson with his “Cold Pursuit” director Hans Petter Moland. Their latest collaboration doesn’t have as much action nor is it as funny as that 2019 offering (a movie I definitely dig), but it has plenty of personality all its own. This is a sad and somber affair that’s equal parts dark and depressing. There are bursts of humor (mostly in the interplay between Neeson and his leading ladies Shaw and Ross – both of whom are game to give as good as they get.). What little action we get is admittedly pretty well-done.

Neeson’s performance is the true selling point of “Absolution.” He’s great and makes Thug a fascinating figure even if he isn’t especially likable. Tony Gayton’s script (he treaded similar territory previously with “The Salton Sea” and “Faster”) gives Neeson the leeway to freely alternate Thug between decency and degeneracy.

Mileage will likely vary. I watched “Absolution” with my wife and father and both seemed turned off by just how tragic the tale was … her especially. Neeson’s performance was more than enough to carry the day for me. Just remember: Y’all would be mistaken to think this is “Taken.”

