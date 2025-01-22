I’m resharing my interview with Damian Harris from Heartland 2023 as his film “Brave the Dark” hits theaters Friday, Jan. 24 and IMHO it’s one of the best ones I’ve ever conducted. Harris was so generous with his time and thoughtful in his answers. I hope you enjoy our chat as much as I did.

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share