The Axe Forgets

The "Andor" season has quickly risen to become one of my favorites of the Disney+ Star Wars series,' and the creator is doing it the right way – focusing on character and letting the story unfold at its own pace.

A quick recap of the fifth episode of the series, "The Axe Forgets," we tag along as the small band of rebels make their way to the Imperial stronghold in hopes of stealing a vault full of Imperial credits to help fund the fight against the Empire.

Andor (Diego Luna) is forced to reveal he's a hired gun to help with the assault after Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) takes the Kyber crystal Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) gave him and questions his true motives for joining the group. With the already uneasy alliance strained, even more, Vel (Taye Marsay) pulls the team together as time is growing short to complete their mission.

Imperial Security Lieutenant Dedra (Denise Gough) is confident the random, small acts of sabotage, theft, and destruction are part of a greater effort that could threaten the Empire's security. Still, she finds her concerns are being brushed to the side. Our other now former Imperial baddie Syril (Kyle Soller) is still kicking it at home with mom but is obviously still obsessed with finding Andor.

With our band of rebels now knocking on the door of the Imperial facility, Luthen grows more nervous with stakes so high and the fate of the Rebellion hinging on the mission's success. His assistant Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau), in an attempt to rest his nerves, reminds him, "It will all be over this time tomorrow," to which he responds, "or it will just be starting."

The Eye

Undoubtedly, "The Eye" is the masterpiece of the "Andor" series thus far. Hitting on every level, the episode is what every Star Wars story set on the small screen should achieve to be. It focuses on characters within a larger evolving story with the fate of a galaxy resting on its outcome. It's both intimate and grand and everything that made you fall in love with Star Wars in the first place.

With the local Dhani native people making their pilgrimage to their sacred valley and temple to view the celestial event known as "The Eye," our band of Rebels will use this as a means to gain entrance to the stronghold. The goal? Get away with millions of Imperial credits to help fund the Rebellion against the Empire.

First, they are put in charge of the security of Commandant Jayhold Beehaz (Stanley Townsend) and his family by Lieutenant Gorn (Sule Rimi), who has helped orchestrate the raid from within. Once they have him under control, they move on to the vault, hoping for the mission's smooth completion. But as we know, seldom do plans go as conceived.

As the plan plays out, we see only three of our Rebels – Andor, Skeen and Nemik, make it out of the stronghold, with Nemik critically hurt. Vel wants to continue to the rendezvous, but Skeen and Andor insist on getting the young man to a doctor first.

Displaying there is no honor among thieves, while Nemik is getting medical care in hopes of the young man's survival, Skeen tries to convince Andor to split the credits and disappear into the galaxy. Andor has other plans and declines his invitation with a flash from his blaster.

Back on Coruscant, Luthen's heart stops when a man asks if he has anything from Aldhani believing his cover has been compromised but breathes a sigh of relief when he learns of the success of the mission and how he now has more than $80 million credits to help from the Rebellion against the Empire.

Director Susanna White and writer Dan Gilroy have created a trilogy of episodes that have elevated this series to something special. "The Eye" is an excellent piece of television storytelling. The episode is shot beautifully, acted wonderfully and should serve as a reminder for all Disney execs that when Star Wars is handled correctly, it's still the most powerful universe in which to craft a story in – without question.

Challenging "The Mandalorian" as the best overall Disney+ Star Wars series, "Andor" is dark, dirty and gritty and thrives in the “used universe” created by George Lucas.