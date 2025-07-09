Hold on to your fossilized hats—Jurassic World Rebirth is stomping back onto the big screen, teeth bared, and claws sharpened. The 2025 installment of the beloved dino-saga doesn't exactly reinvent the franchise, but it does what it knows best: unleashing prehistoric chaos with jaw-dropping visual spectacle. From the moment the first Titanosaur lets out its roar, it's clear that the real stars of the show are the dinosaurs, brought to life with stunning CGI and impressively detailed animatronics that feel more alive than ever. Whether it's a close-up of a Velociraptor's blinking eye or the thunderous arrival of a herd of Brachiosaurus, the creature effects are nothing short of breathtaking.

While the script's evolution seems to have stalled, the cast does their best to give it a modern pulse. Scarlett Johansson (“Avengers”) leads the expedition as Zora Bennett, a hardened operative commanding a team of experts into the most dangerous island on Earth—an abandoned research facility of the original Jurassic Park. Johansson brings grit and presence, even as she delivers lines that sound like they're from a '90s action figure commercial. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”) plays Dr. Henry Loomi, a paleontologist-turned-reluctant hero whose boredom with museum work leads him to chase dino DNA with miraculous healing potential. Bailey brings charm to the role, even when the exhibition threatens to bury him alive.

Among the ensemble, two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”) shows up like he's in a much better movie as Duncan Kincaid, the rugged boat captain with a sixth sense for imminent doom. Less lucky is Rupert Friend (“Homeland”), cast as the expedition's slick financier. Friend clearly has the chops to chew more scenery as a villain, but the script frustratingly keeps him on a short leash, under-utilizing both his talent and potential for menace. Meanwhile, 12-year-old Audrina Miranda steals the film as Isabella, the expedition's lone voice of reason in a crowd of supposedly seasoned adults. Clever, resourceful, and constantly escaping death by a hairbreadth, Isabella is the audience surrogate—and probably the only character with a working survival instinct.

Unfortunately, the film's overstuffed roster leaves many characters undercooked. It's hard to form an attachment when the script barely gives anyone enough time to make a lasting impression before the next dinosaur attack interrupts. With a tighter focus and fewer speaking roles, there might've been room for real emotional payoff. Still, fans of the franchise likely won't mind too much—they're here for the dinosaurs, the chaos, and at least one scene involving a helicopter that absolutely does not stick the landing.

Despite its flaws—cheesy dialogue, a predictable storyline, and a character list longer than a Brachiosaurus' neck—Jurassic World Rebirth is a fast, fun, and occasionally terrifying return to form. It's not the most evolved entry in the series, but it's got teeth, heart, and just enough nostalgic DNA to entertain fans. And if nothing else, it teaches us a valuable lesson: if you find yourself on a dinosaur-infested island… listen to the kid.

