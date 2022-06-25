In these contentious times, it’s nice to see a movie that is pleasant and can make you smile.

Such a film is “Jerry and Marge Go Large.”

The main pleasure of this feature is watching two veteran actors — Brian Cranston and Annette Bening — enjoying themselves as Jerry and Marge Selbee, residents of a small Michigan town that is in decline.

Jerry has recently retired and is craves a new purpose. He finds one in lottery game, noting that it has a mathematical loophole.

At first, he plays the game in Michigan, keeping his activities secret from Marge.

Later, when the state discontinues the game, he confesses all to Marge. She immediately is on board and the pair drive to Massachusetts, where the game remains in play.

Over time, and with the help of friends — old and new — they win millions, using the money to help revive their town.

There’s a buoyancy to “Jerry and Marge. …” It is obvious that Cranston and Bening relish their roles. They create a loving chemistry that complements their characters’ diverse personalities.

Cranston’s Jerry is more comfortable calculating math probabilities than interacting with people, while Marge is more outgoing and sociable.

Every movie needs a villain and some tension. It is offered here by Uly Schlesinger as Tyler, a spoiled, snot-nosed Harvard student who stumbles upon the same loophole as Jerry.

He wants the loophole all to himself and threatens Jerry by telling him he will hack into his and his friends bank accounts and other online lives.

He really is not as threatening as he seems and, in the end, is meekly dismissed.

Cranston and Bening are ably supported by Rainn Wilson as the Massachusetts liquor store owner eager to help and invest in their scheme; Larry Wilmore, Michael McKean and Anna Harada as friends of the couple; and Jake Dorman and Anna Camp as the Selbee’s son and daughter-in-law.

“Jerry and Marge Go Large” will never win any Oscars. The movie, which is airing on Paramount+, is simply an enjoyable and fun outing that allows you to ignore the outside world and while away about 90 minutes with an optimistic look at the kindness of a couple of compassionate people.

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association.

JERRY AND MARGE GO LARGE

3 stars out of 4

(PG-13), language, suggestive references

