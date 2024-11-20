Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in the highly anticipated film adaption of “Wicked,” a magical journey of events surrounding the friendship between the famous witches of Oz.

If you’re one of the few unfamiliar with the fan-favorite Broadway musical, “Wicked” opened on Oct. 30, 2003, is the prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” and garnered 10 Tony Awards nominations and three wins, becoming the fourth longest-running Broadway show. Based on the 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” the story takes place mainly before Dorthy arrives in the land of Oz.

Young Elphaba and Glinda meet at Shiz University, where both are managing their first experiences away from home. Elphaba is ostracized for her green skin and guarded in her new surroundings. In contrast, Glinda is blonde, popular, and adored by her classmates. When the two find themselves as unexpected roommates, they must face their differences and endure each other’s existence.

Two-time Grammy award winner Ariana Grande shines as Glinda and may likely surprise audiences with her embodiment of the good witch. She stretches her comedy range and lands some of the film’s most amusing moments. As one of the world’s best-selling musical artists, Grande combines her impressive vocal talents with well-timed comedic application as the preppy, bubble-headed girl everyone wants to be and befriend. She impressively balances Glinda’s heart and strength, delivering a powerhouse performance.

Cynthia Erivo is an experienced stage and film actress, gaining recognition in “The Color Purple” Broadway revival, a role that won her the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Her lead role as Harriet in “Tubman” earned her two Academy nominations for Best Actress and Best Original Song. Erivo maneuvers Elphaba’s insecurities and fears, building up to the moment she finds her authentic power in the magic she was born with. Her “Defying Gravity” performance is a thrilling farewell to Part One.

Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”) plays the handsome Fiyero, Oz’s most eligible bachelor. His musical abilities make him a great addition to the A-List cast, which includes Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.

Director Jon M. Chu (“Crazy, Rich Asians,” “In The Heights”) beautifully weaves musical performances and plots without losing the wonderment that connects with audiences. He also manages to sneak in a few surprises along the way. The climax in the final scene is an emotional dive into Elphaba and Glinda confronting their distinctive destinies, a showdown that leaves viewers shaken and speechless.

Stephen Schwarts, the composer behind the musical, explained why Chu made the film in two parts, “We found it very difficult to get past “Defying Gravity” without a break,” he told The Schwartz Scene. “That song is written specifically to bring a curtain down, and whatever scene to follow it without a break just seemed hugely anti-climactic.” (“Wicked: Part Two” is scheduled to premiere in theaters November 2025.)

“Wicked” raises the bar for musical adaptations, capturing the charm of what attracts audiences of all ages to this magical tale time and again. From its exhilarating performances to its delightful transitions, “Wicked” is a spectacular thrill ride for the whole family.