Since watching a VHS copy of "Slacker" in the late-90s, I've been a massive fan of Richard Linklater. I've admired the filmmaker's unapologetic embrace of putting a nostalgic twist on his stories and his latest film is perhaps his most thoughtful of them all.

Linklater's latest film, "Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood," is an out-of-this-world nostalgic trip that satisfies on every level. It's a film that loosely retells Linklater's childhood in Houston during the late 60s, with Stan (Milo Coy) filling in for Linklater.

"Apollo 10 ½," tells the story of Stanley, a 10-year old boy who, while playing a kickball game at recess one day, is recruited by two members of NASA (Zachary Levi and Glen Powell) to participate in a top-secret mission - be the first "man" on the moon. The self-proclaimed "fabulist" walks us through his journey from a typical 10-year-old kid to being the lone member of Apollo 10 ½ and walking on the moon. Along the way, we get to take a journey back to the past when the future was bright and held so much promise, with adult Stan (Jack Black) serving as the narrator of the events that shaped his childhood. The film shows that even the smallest moments can have a lasting impact.

"Apollo 10 ½" ranked toward the top of my list of favorite movies so far in 2022. It has everything I want in a film. I was struck by how much the film moved me. It was a blend of happiness and sadness as I remembered my childhood. Happiness as I recall a seemingly simpler time that featured fun at almost every turn and sadness that I don't revisit nearly as often as I should.

Some viewers from a different era could find the film unrelatable, but you will find nothing but enjoyment if you were born within this unique window of time. I guarantee you'll find so many moments from your youth playing out on the screen that you won’t be able to stop smiling.

The film is shot in the same rotoscope look of Linklater's "Waking Life" and "A Scanner Darkly," and I loved it. I've always loved the look of that animation style, and here, it's a perfect match for the story. The film features moments from other movies and I must confess I'd love to see rotoscope versions of those as well.

This is Linklater's 21st feature film and he's still at the top of his game. The storyteller has a style all his own and it's on full display in "Apollo 10 ½.”

Linklater weaves a deeply nostalgic story that is beautiful and poignant. It's a moving tale that's a much-needed reminder of the power of believing in the fantastic, even if it's of our own creation.

Share