Aussie movie stars
In this week's show, Joe and Chris yap about Australian movie stars and why they're so prevalent. Chris Hemsworth of "Thor" is hoping to be the latest in a long line of performers from Down Under who have broken out big in Hollywood: Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Nicole Kidman, Sam Worthington, Paul Hogan, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and on and on.