Share this postAV Club: Indy Style -- April 9filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailAV Club: Indy Style -- April 9On this week's show, Chris reviews "Moffie," "Voyagers," "Held," "Thunder Force" and "Atlantic City," plus a special tribute to NUVO critic Ed Johnson-Ott.Christopher LloydApr 10, 2021Share this postAV Club: Indy Style -- April 9filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailClick the image to watch!Share this postAV Club: Indy Style -- April 9filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail