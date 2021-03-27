Share this postAV Club: Indy Style -- March 26filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailAV Club: Indy Style -- March 26On this week's show, Chris reviews "Nobody," "Six Minutes to Midnight," "Shoplifters of the World" and "Bad Trip" plus "News of the World" and "The Ten Commandments" on Blu-ray/4K.Christopher LloydMar 27, 2021Share this postAV Club: Indy Style -- March 26filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailClick the image below to watch!Share this postAV Club: Indy Style -- March 26filmyap.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail