“The Lego Movie” (2014) is a true masterpiece in animation. Although its legacy hasn't grown as much as it deserves, this film is definitely worth a rewatch and some recognition.

Revisiting this film recently brought back so many memories I feel many of us have forgotten. It reminds me a lot of the iconic film "The Iron Giant," which everyone knows about but is rarely brought up anymore.

Seeing this animation drift away and not being discussed anymore is heartbreaking, but that won't happen on my watch.

So today, I've got you covered. I'm not just going to bring back 2014 memories, but also reveal the behind-the-scenes stories and the making of this film. Because everything about this film is awesome.

Improvisation

When you rewatch “The Lego Movie,” one of the first things you'll immediately remember is just how funny it is. Many family films now only cater to kids, which isn’t a bad thing, but what about us adults?

One of the things you quickly pick up is that his cast had a fun time creating this film. The jokes come off naturally and are perfectly timed. It just feels like every character had a moment to shine.

All of this is credited to directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who not only allowed but encouraged the actors' improv, the film features many hilarious, unscripted moments.

For instance, Freeman's line, "Ah, we gotta write all that down 'cause I'm not gonna remember any of it, but here we go," was his real frustration with line changes. Improvisations like these make the animation not feel so robotic and cliche but personable and hilarious.

Production

What’s a good behind-the-scenes story without discussing the production? Did you know “The Lego Movie” took over four years to make and used more than 3,863,484 pieces of LEGO?

Shocking, I know, but what’s even more incredible is that this movie wasn’t initially an idea from LEGO executives. When pitched, executives dismissed it because business was “good,” and they didn’t want to take a “risk.” Eventually, the Hageman twins convinced the executives with their script, leading to the movie getting the green light.

Also, it would be a shame if I didn't mention this: CGI played a major role in the film's production. The filmmakers used a blend of CGI and stop-motion to mimic real LEGO bricks, paying close attention to detail, including simulating tiny scratches and fingerprints. Even LEGO pieces like Benny purposely had a crack in the middle of his helmet to accurately depict how fragile older LEGO pieces were.

Cultural References

One thing I love about this film is how the writers paid homage to iconic Lego sets, from older Star Wars collections to Lego Ninjago and classic superhero pieces. The film is filled with purposeful cultural references.

I found it ironic that that Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill were grouped together more than likely to mimic their roles in “21 Jump Street.” Even the "Where Are My Pants?" joke throughout the film is a nod to “How I Met Your Mother,” which producers wrote during the show's first season.

The abundance of references is overwhelming and requires multiple rewatches to catch them all. There are countless small jokes and nods not only for Lego enthusiasts but also for fans of sports, comics, and general pop culture.

The film's use of humor and references make for such an enjoyable watch because this movie truly is a win for everyone not just kids or Lego fans but adults.

Bouns Fact

If you’ve made it to the end, first and foremost thank you for your time as a gift. Here is one last fact to think about before you leave:

The word Lego is not used once throughout the entire “Lego” movie. I know you don’t believe me, but there’s another reasoning for giving this movie a re-watch. ;-)

Leave a comment