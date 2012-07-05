That sultry space vixen “Barbarella” is crash landing on Blu-ray, and after 40-plus years and a nice facelift courtesy of Blu-ray, she doesn’t look like she’s aged a day.

The story begins with Barbarella getting a special mission from the president of Earth. Her mission is to seek out a lost astronaut named Durand-Durand. While on her mission, Barbarella crash-lands on a distant planet and she must use all of her "special talents" to defeat a tyrant and save her fellow earthlings and inhabitants of the planet.

I’m not really sure how to describe “Barbarella” except that it is the quintessential vision of the 1960s. The movie’s heroine’s main weapon isn’t her gun but her sexuality — a newfound sexuality that is discovered after Barbarella's crash-landing. According to her, the act of sex is only carried out when two people are perfect matches, and even then it isn’t done the old fashion way.

There are definitely some interesting cultural observations; the fact that sex is only done at certain times by certain people represents the ideals of the 1940s and '50s; only a married man and woman were to indulge in the act of love. Of course, when the '60s rolled around, free love took over and those old school ideals were tossed out the window. At least that’s how I interpret it when “Barbarella” uses her feminine wiles to rejuvenate a blind angel’s will to fly. It makes sense, right?

If you’re a fan of movies that are so bad they're good, the '60s or a young Jane Fonda, then this movie is the perfect fit for you. If you’re not a fan of those things, well, I would definitely steer clear.

“Barbarella” has plenty of moments that will make you laugh — unintentionally, I’m sure — and moments that will leave you scratching your head. This Blu-ray release is a must-own for fans, if not only for the famous opening credits.

The special feature selection will definitely disappoint many, with only an original theatrical trailer included on the disc.

Film: 3 Yaps Extras: 1 Yap