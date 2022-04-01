Writer/Director Charles Dorfman's debut feature, "Barbarians," is a thriller with much potential, but one-dimensional characters and a predictable story hold it back from what it could ultimately be.

"Barbarians" takes place over 24 hours, beginning when Adam (Iwan Rheon) and Eva (Catalina Sandino Moreno) wake up in their dream home on Adam's birthday. Well, it's not their home quite yet. Adam's friend and land developer Lucas (Tom Cullen) and his girlfriend Chloe (Ines Spiridonov) will stop by later that night for the birthday celebration and finalize the sale of the house.

Before Lucas and Chloe arrive, we see a strained dynamic between Adam and Eva. Adam is clearly yearning for a different life than the quiet one he's currently living in the English countryside. The dude even Googles himself to get a glimpse of his former life. Eva is content where they are and dreams of starting a family with Adam. It's obvious they both want different things.

The strain becomes even greater when Lucas and Chloe arrive. As the drinks flow and the antagonist relationship between Lucas and Adam develops, secrets are revealed, and the idyllic home's atmosphere in the English countryside begins to turn dark.

The darkness comes in the form of lies and deceit, with each partner growing more suspicious of the other as the night goes on and each of their truths comes out. One unknown is how Lucas acquired the property and that is the secret that will have each of the four fighting for their lives.

"Barbarians" is a film I really badly wanted to love. It has it all. Good actors, the film looks great, excellent cinematography, characters playing off each other, but it's never able to put it all together. The characters feel underdeveloped, and the plot is predictable. The film goes from being beautifully shot early on to being so dark in the third act that it's hard to tell what's happening.

Rheon's Adam was my favorite of the bunch. He's the most complex of the characters, but it's only hinted at what's bubbling under the surface, and I was left wanting more. Moreno is excellent as well. She masterfully mixes strength with grace and is the most well-rounded character in the film.

The dinner scenes build tension well, but the payoff isn't as big as I'd hoped. My favorite scene is when three masked men show up at their doorstep and the leader performs a great macabre ballet around the house laying waste to everything in his path. It's hypnotic and creepy and the most enjoyable part of the film.

My biggest complaint is even when things get bad - they don't get bad enough. Don't get me wrong, bad things happen, but I wanted more with disturbing drums playing in the distance throughout the movie and Eva's work taking a dark, almost cultist turn. I wanted those drums to mimic my increasing heart rate as the characters are put through the wringer. We get the too predictable home invasion flick that telegraphs the ending early if you're paying attention.

In the end, "Barbarians" has enjoyable moments but wasted characters and a predictable storyline leave the film a thriller without many thrills.

