“Big Gold Brick” (available in select theaters and on VOD beginning Friday, Feb. 25) is the feature directorial debut of Brian Petsos. Petsos, the ex-boyfriend of Kristen Wiig (she served as an executive producer on “BGB”), is a filmmaking multi-hyphenate who’s probably best known for the shorts he’s made with Oscar Isaac (“Ticky Tacky,” “Lightningface”) and for writing, producing and starring in the 2012 dark comedy “Revenge for Jolly!” (co-starring Wiig and Isaac, who acts in and executive produced “BGB”).

“BGB” focuses on Samuel Liston (Emory Cohen), a struggling writer who’s nearing the end of his tether. After losing his mother, getting dumped by his girlfriend and facing eviction for owing six months’ worth of back rent (Damn, this is starting to sound like a country song!), Samuel decides to take matters into his own hands by attempting suicide. Samuel stumbles onto the freeway at night where he’s stuck by a Cadillac belonging to the distracted Floyd Devereux (Andy Garcia).