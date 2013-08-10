“Blackfish” is more than a muckraking indictment of SeaWorld. It’s also a powerful prison drama. The documentary takes a scary yet sympathetic look at one inmate driven to the edge.

That prisoner is a 12,000-pound killer whale that lived up to its name, fatally injuring two SeaWorld trainers and one visitor over the course of its 20-plus years at the park.

Sensitively directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, “Blackfish” suggests SeaWorld is downplaying these killings and keeping the dangerous whale Tilikum for his valuable sperm. The PR spin on his attacks is maddening, blaming trainer Dawn Brancheau’s ponytail for her death and asserting that the park visitor — who was found draped over Tilikum’s back with multiple wounds — actually died from hypothermia and drowning rather than a whale attack.

Fortunately, the film doesn’t paint whales as monsters. Their attacks are disturbing but never sensationalized. Jeff Beal’s understated, quietly ominous score sets the tone.

“Blackfish” is not a terribly inventive documentary, but it does have some strikingly cinematic moments. The most memorable one finds the film’s subjects and former SeaWorld trainers venturing out to sea to watch whales in the wild — former captors looking for relief in the sight of freedom. This moment is as cathartic as anything seen on screen this year.

You may be surprised by how engaging and sympathetic the whales are as well. With his collapsed fin (which SeaWorld lies about being normal), scarred body and seemingly perpetual smile, Tilikum is as tragic and compelling as any screen character you'll see this year. You can't take your eyes off the sympathetic prisoner even when he's driven to the edge and turns deadly. He's a fascinating creature, one whose tragic, cinematic arc makes the film stand out and feel special. When he's attacked by other whales at SeaWorld, you may find yourself reminded of Clint Eastwood in "Escape from Alcatraz" or Tim Robbins in "The Shawshank Redemption." Like those characters, Tilikum is a vulnerable beast.

Even with this larger than life, silver screen magic-exuding character, "Blackfish" sometimes feels a bit made-for-TV, but the film is ultimately well worth seeing with an audience. You can feel the collective nostalgia for SeaWorld and the shock regarding its dark and largely hidden history. (Several former trainers say they were never warned about the park's series of attacks. It's rather telling that current SeaWorld representatives refused to be interviewed for the film.)

Despite its obvious bias against SeaWorld and the captivity of whales, the film manages to squeeze in a fair amount of arguments on both sides of the issue. It's a remarkably reserved film considering its disturbing content.

"Blackfish" is a rich, interesting and unique story among this summer's fare. At the risk of sounding snobby, it's refreshing to find a film this time of year without guns and romance, without fighting and fantasy. "Blackfish" is the kind of film that proves truth is stranger than fiction and that forces on Earth can feel just as spellbinding and otherworldly as any CG creation.