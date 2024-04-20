Ron Blackhurst’s latest outing, “Blood for Dust,” is a slow-burning crime thriller that feels like it was pulled straight out of the mid-90s—ironically, the time frame in which the film is set. The story follows Cliff (Scoot McNairy), a man grappling with his past while striving to support his family, including his wife and a daughter battling cancer. His downward spiral stems from a failed money scheme, leaving him trying to make a legitimate living.

After losing his job as a traveling defibrillator salesman, Cliff is drawn into a drug trafficking operation by former colleague Ricky (Kit Harrington). The drug kingpin, John (Josh Lucas), quickly lets Cliff know who’s in charge, threatening that if he steps out of line in any way, he will kill not only him but his entire family. Needing the money, Cliff reluctantly accepts the job, utilizing his knowledge of the road he’s traveled, peddling his wares to his advantage.

But as with all movies of this sort, greed becomes too much for everyone involved. Loyalties are thrown to the side, and before too long, it’s every man for himself – including Cliff. He leverages everyone’s greed against the other and will try to set himself up for the ultimate payday, but one misstep could bring everything crumbling down.

“Blood for Dust” is a surprisingly effective crime thriller that exceeded my expectations. Its power lies in its simplicity, allowing the story to unfold without unnecessary distractions. The brutal violence leaves us worried for Cliff, a man with a checkered past but someone we can relate to.

McNairy is spectacular as Cliff. His performance is solid throughout the film, and he pulls all the right strings to bring the viewer into his corner. Harrington is too over the top at times but does a good enough job, and I found Lucas boring and nonthreatening. I wish we got more of Stephen Dorff, who only gets a few minutes of screen time but is his menacing little self, as always.

The film is beautifully shot, with Montana providing a dramatic backdrop for the story. Blackhurst makes a significant impact by keeping this stripped down, and it’s the perfect choice for Cliff’s story.

“Blood for Dust” is a taut thriller that sizzles with tension and action and features an outstanding performance from McNairy that you need to see.

