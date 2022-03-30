“Boon” stars Neal McDonough in an old-school revenge/action flick that feels like something Charles Bronson would’ve starred in back in his “Death Wish” days. It’s a low-budget affair with hiss-able villains, some bloody gun battles and an utterly predictable plot.

He plays the titular character, a mysterious former hitman who gave up the wet work to retire to tiny rural Morgan, Wash. When his kindly neighbor and her son are threatened by the local crimelord, he’s forced to resume his old life, this time defending the innocent.

It’s a very lean, spare movie that doesn’t dilly-dally or bother with a lot of backstory, characterization or context. If you like your bang-bang movies straight to the face like a splash of alcohol after a shave, this is your thing.