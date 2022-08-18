Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Do ya dig cheesy 1980s and early ‘90s action flicks? If so, “Bullet Proof” (available in select theaters and on VOD beginning Friday, Aug. 19) might just be the road best travelled by you.

The Thief (James Clayton) has absconded with millions of dollars of cash belonging to drug-dealing mob boss Temple (Vinnie Jones) as his last big score in hopes of retiring from a life of crime. The Thief’s plan hits a skid when he discovers Temple’s pregnant wife Mia (Lina Lecompte) hiding in the trunk of his getaway car. As it turns out Mia’s desperate to escape the sadistic Temple for want of a better life for her child and herself. Temple, desperate to reclaim his ducats and unborn son, sics a squad of hitters and bounty hunters on The Thief and Mia’s trail. Car chases, shootouts and fisticuffs ensue.

“Bullet Proof” (despite being one word, the title is two words – better to differentiate itself from the 1996 Adam Sandler/Damon Wayans action-comedy) has little plot and even less budget, but I’ll be damned if it wasn’t entertaining. Clayton wears a multitude of hats on the production (he stars, dreamt up the story, produces and directs) and generally excels in each department. The script, which is written by Cooper Bibaud and Danny Mac (they also play two of Temple’s lackeys humorously-named Sketch and Skinny respectively), is little more than a series of action sequences … and that’s OK if you’re willing to check your brain at the door.

Performances certainly elevate the material. Clayton convincingly plays the transformation between antihero and conventional hero. He and Lecompte have an easy, natural chemistry that lends the proceedings considerable charm. Jones is an imposing on-screen presence (after all, he is the Juggernaut, bitch!) and could play Temple in his sleep, but thankfully he registers as fully engaged.

The standout to me is stuntman/actor Janvier Kataburwa, who plays The Frenchman, my favorite of Temple’s minions. The Frenchman’s introduction is a doozy and all of the best action beats involve the character. I sincerely hope to see more of Kataburwa whether it’s headlining DTV fare or co-starring in mainstream movies … this dude’s the real deal.

The action is clean, clear and comprehensible, which is a tribute to the sterling work of cinematographer Ryan Petey and editor Zach Steele.

While interviewing Clayton (available here) he spoke of making a sequel to “Bullet Proof” and having other action flicks in the hopper … he’s off to a decent enough start with his directorial debut.

Share