“By Night’s End” is a low-budget thriller with high-end polish and storytelling. Writer/director Walker Whited (story by Sean McCane) shows style and verve in this tale of a married couple who must fend of murderous invaders — and their own temptation — when they learn their new house contains a valuable prize.

I was reminded of “Sling Blade” and “Red Rock West,” taut thrillers where we feel like anything can happen minute-to-minute.

The story opens with Parker (Carlos Aviles), a bearish lowlife, on the lam from the police. He breaks into an empty home for sale and later is captured, a bullet in his chest. Flash to four years later, and that same home — an everyday mid-century ranch-style home, probably not unlike the ones in a neighborhood near you — is now occupied by Heather (Michelle Rose) and Mark (Kurt Yue).

They are unaware of the previous visitation, and have plenty of problems of their own. Mark is currently out of work, and Heather has major issues brewing at her family’s business — potentially of the white-collar crime variety. They’re stressed and their relationship is fraying, abetted by the fairly recent death of their daughter that Mark feels he bears responsibility for. (Heather possibly feels this too, though silently.)

One night they are awakened by someone breaking into the house and Heather, a former Army sergeant, kills him. It’s a clear case of home invasion/self defense, but Mark is intrigued by the intruder’s mentioning of something valuable hidden in the house. After some arguing, the make a deal: they’ll look for the money, or whatever it is, for one hour and call the police after.

The allotted time comes and goes, but the only thing that turns up is Moody, a chilling killer played by Michael Aaron Milligan. Outfitted in an urban cowboy hat and blond dyed mop, Moody makes clear that he wants what he considers his from inside the house. Mark and Heather still breathing afterward is not a consideration.

There commences a tense game of cat-and-mouse over the next few hours. Mark and Heather quickly realize they’re in over their head, as Moody has various henchmen to call upon — not to mention the threat of pinning a murder on their hands should they consider calling the authorities.

Whited uses the confined space of a smallish house to his advantage, as the killers make invasion attempts from various points. One early scene is terrific as the camera leans up at precarious angles to view the evildoers from the vantage of the couple hiding behind a bed or crouched around a corner.

There’s also the interplay of the friction between the couple. Heather is the calm, capable one experienced in combat and negotiation, but suffers from PTSD from both her military and familial past. Mark is not a bad guy but is too willing to let his guilt over their daughter and his lack of income fuel his desire to chase the loot rather than the safest recourse for his family.

It may not be the most original story ever, but “By Night’s End” is a surprisingly well-told tale that ratchets up the tension and tickles your fear center.

It’s currently available for rental on Amazon Prime and other streaming services.