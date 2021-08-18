As a paid subscriber to The Film Yap, you are invited to an advance promotional screening of Nia DaCosta’s Candyman (starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris) on Tuesday, August 24th, ahead of the film’s release that weekend! Read on for more details.

CANDYMAN

Tuesday, August 24 @ 7:00PM

AMC Castleton Square

6020 E 82nd St.

Indianapolis, IN 46250

Cli…