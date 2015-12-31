Yes, yes, Top 10 lists of movies or any other work of creation are inherently silly and inconsequential undertakings, usually done more for the vanity of the critic than the films being assessed. They're more about starting arguments than anything else, which some people dislike but which I see as one of the most fundamental functions of a critic.

So if a top 10 list is a lark, then what's a top 75?

I have never gone higher than the number 10 on my year-end list of "the best" films, usually throwing in some eight to 12 other titles, unranked, that I think must be included in any discussion of the year's worthy cinematic achievements. Heck, some years I feel like I'm padding out the top 10.

I admit I take somewhat perverse pride in being known as a "tough" critic, rarely giving out my highest score — four stars, five Yaps or an "A," depending on where the review is appearing — and have sometimes gone several years at a time without awarding it to any movie.

So the main purpose in a list of 75 is underline how significant a movie year I think 2015 was. Truly amazing, memorable years that are chock-full of seminal films only come along every once in a great while, like 1939 or 1968. The last one, by most reckonings, was 1994. I think this year will join them. I gave out my top score to an unprecedented five films in 2015, and the bottom half of my top 10 all got serious consideration for the honor.

In listing six-dozen-plus films, I'm telling you how terrific the movies were this year. I'm begging you to pay attention and be passionate. I'm shouting at you to get enthused about cinema and try to watch everything you find interesting. Because this year, the movies have been sooooo good.

A top 75 list is my way of saying, "Wow."

Here they are, with commentary as deemed necessary.

1. Spotlight

2. Room

3. The Big Short

4. Mad Max: Fury Road

5. The End of the Tour

My two favorite films were "Spotlight" and "Room," and I agonized over which to declare #1. Ultimately I went with the former because it's an "important" movie that doesn't wear its importance too heavily (as opposed to the occasionally dreary and cumbersome "Concussion," #70.)

The tale of a team of investigative journalists at the Boston Globe uncovering an epidemic of sexual abuse by Catholic priests never flexes its muscles or demands that you pay attention. It simply lays out the arduous, vital work that goes on at many media outlets, even as they shrink ever smaller and became the hybrid print version of "clickbait."

"Spotlight" and "The Big Short" bear a great many similarities, featuring ensemble casts that have no true leading performance (something that may hurt them during the awards season). They're crusading films that look back into the recent past to show how great misdeeds were brought to light, and ask why it didn't happen sooner before a lot of people got hurt. Their tones diverge drastically, with "The Big Short" using the scalpel of humor to make its points.

"Room" and "The End of the Tour" also are kindred films, essentially existing as feature-length conversations between two people, with other characters breaking in as necessary. The heartbreaking story of a woman and her 5-year-old son kept prisoners in a single room, "Room" featured the two standout performances of the year, Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay. Just amazing work, so intimate and so true.

I knew Larson could act, and the same for Jesse Eisenberg, but Jason Segel's performance in "Tour" was a game-changer for me. The funnyman star of TV and some dorky movies permanently altered my view of what he was capable of as an actor, playing a smart and self-loathing author whose writing style served as a precursor to today's mode of hyperlinks and annotation. It's bothersome that the film seems to have been shunted aside, both at the box office and in awards chatter.

"Mad Max: Fury Road" lies in a category of its own making: a sequel to an iconic but long-dormant action movie film franchise. In bringing in a capable new actor, Tom Hardy, to play Max, and then having him serve as second fiddle to the real protagonist, Charlize Theron's Furiosa, writer-director George Miller showed that he's not afraid to shatter conventions, including those he helped create. An exuberant mix of over-the-top action and surprising character exploration, "Fury Road" was the best time I had at the movies this year.

6. Amy

7. Love & Mercy

8. Mr. Holmes

9. Son of Saul

10. Steve Jobs

Great performances drove "Love & Mercy," "Mr. Holmes" and "Steve Jobs." All are portraits of famous individuals, fictional and not, that try to pierce the veil of iconography that have shrouded them for decades. "Amy" serves a similar function in a non-narrative form, a documentary that is both sympathetic and unsparing to the late singer Amy Winehouse. It was the best doc in a standout year for the genre.

"Son of Saul," which will not see wide release in the U.S. for a couple of months, shows how stories from the Holocaust and World War II never fade in their power. In following around a Jew kept alive to clean up the human detritus of the Nazi genocide, "Saul" uses many of the filmmaking techniques I found so distracting in "Birdman" to actual cinematic effect. The use of a very shallow focus, so we only see clearly what is in the foreground, is groundbreaking.

11. The Martian 12. The Revenant 13. Dope 14. Mistress America 15. Kingsman: The Secret Service 16. Brooklyn 17. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl 18. Pan 19. Beasts of No Nation 20. Sleeping with Other People 21. The Hateful Eight 22. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 23. Paper Towns 24. Bridge of Spies 25. My All American

This next group comprises what would normally be my "also-rans." In virtually any other year, most of them would have easily found a spot in my top 10 or even top 5.

"Bridge of Spies," "The Martian," "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," "Brooklyn" and "My All American" are all genre pictures that represent the peak of their expression. "Dope," "Paper Towns" and "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" endeavored to tear down the mass-media conception of teenage life. "Sleeping with Other People" was the best and smartest romantic film of the year.

Quentin Tarantino used a confined space to his advantage in "The Hateful Eight," spraying blood and gleeful dialogue in equal measures. (Even my frequent acting-impaired whipping boy, Channing Tatum, enjoys a solid, brief turn.) The countdown on the stage version is already running; first two rows bring plastic sheeting!

I've been up and down on Noah Baumbach, but he released two enthralling character studies this year with pet actors Greta Gerwig ("Mistress America") and Ben Stiller ("While We're Young," which technically is a 2014 film but didn't get into theaters until mid-2015).

"Kingsman" and "Pan" were risky adventure fantasias that, respectively, paid off financially and didn't. "Beasts of No Nation" shows us that production for streaming services, already nipping at the heels of broadcast TV, is ready to give theatrical movies a run, too.

"The Revenant," which most people won't see until 2016, is one of those love-it-or-hate-it films. I loathed director Alejandro González Iñárritu's camera tricks in "Birdman," tracking his actor around like a cinematic wraith. He uses many of the same techniques here in following an intrepid frontier tracker (Leonardo DiCaprio) who struggles to survive after being mauled by a bear.

Much like "Gravity" and "The Martian," it's an effective bit of old-school "you are there" filmmaking. It doesn't really amount to much more than a very well-made harrowing adventure, but I admire it for what it is.

26. Cinderella 27. Coming Home 28. Infinitely Polar Bear 29. Paddington 30. The Good Dinosaur 31. Legend 32. By the Sea 33. Inside Out 34. 3½ Minutes, Ten Bullets 35. While We’re Young 36. Avengers: Age of Ultron 37. For Grace 38. 99 Homes 39. It Follows 40. Bone Tomahawk 41. Star Wars: The Force Awakens 42. The Lady in the Van 43. Straight Outta Compton 44. Slow West 45. Trumbo 46. White God 47. Ex Machina 48. The Danish Girl 49. In the Heart of the Sea 50. Anomalisa

It was a somewhat weak year for animation and comedies, at least in contrast to the dramas and documentaries. Just a few notes:

"Bone Tomahawk" is a great Western/horror mashup, and allowed Kurt Russell to repurpose the same walrus mustache he had in "The Hateful Eight."

As good an evil music biz Svengali as he was in "Straight Outta Compton," Paul Giamatti is even better in essentially the same role in "Love & Mercy."

I liked "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," but I also liked the reviled prequels and think #7 is about on par with #1 in the franchise. (Here's my rank, best to least best: V, VI, IV, III, II, VII, I.) I felt similarly about "Jurassic World" (#73) compared to its predecessors.

"Legend" would've been better if they hadn't so consciously been trying to make "the British 'Goodfellas.' " Tom Hardy can do anything, except deign to speak his dialogue clearly if doing so conflicts with his "acting choice." (Thank God the "For Your Consideration" DVD included subtitles.)

Michael Shannon ("99 Homes") also can do anything, and is understandable.

"Ex Machina" starts out as really bold science fiction and then makes a lot of safe, boring choices.

I expect I'm on the only critic in America who put Angelina Jolie's "By the Sea" on his best-of list, even if it was at #32. I stand by it.

"It Follows" shows that supernatural horror films are at their best when they don't feel the need to explain every metaphysical nook and cranny of their story. Leaving the "how" and the "why" open-ended heightens our fear.

Michael Fassbender ("Slow West") looks awfully good in a cowboy bandit rig. Of course, he looks awfully good in just about anything. (Or, as "Shame" showed, absolutely nothing at all.)

"For Grace" was a new paradigm: a documentary made by a newspaper, The Chicago Tribune. I'd love to see more of this. It's about restaurants, becoming great and sacrifices.

"Paddington" was a delightful British family flick that got dumped into American theaters in January without fanfare or press, and still managed to find an audience.

"Anomalisa" was wonderfully inventive but ultimately too quirky for its own good. To paraphrase the memorable advice from Robert Downey Jr.'s "Tropic Thunder" character, you should never go full Charlie Kaufman.

Here's the rest, sans comment:

51. Creed 52. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation 53. Goodnight Mommy 54. Peanut Gallery 55. Diary of a Teenage Girl 56. Crocodile Gennadiy 57. Black Mass 58. A Brilliant Young Mind 59. 45 Years 60. The Peanuts Movie 61. What We Do in the Shadows 62. Southpaw 63. Escobar: Paradise Lost 64. The Connection 65. The Duff 66. The Walk 67. Wildlike 68. Woman in Gold 69. Grandma 70. Concussion 71. In the Name of My Daughter 72. Far from the Madding Crowd 73. Jurassic World 74. Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine 75. Jimmy’s Hall