Editor’s note: This review previously ran as part of Heartland Film Festival coverage; we’re reposting it timed with its regular theatrical release.

It’s wild to think that only a few months ago, Sydney Sweeney was thrust into a whole political discourse over a lame ad for jeans. Let alone that the White House felt the need to comment on it. Culture war aside, there is one thing to remember. Beyond her good looks, Sweeney is an incredibly talented actress. She has the beauty, but she’s also got the brains as well, and with “Christy,” she’s bringing in the brawn as trailblazing female boxer Christy Martin.

Director David Michôd takes Christy’s story and attempts to cover over three decades within a runtime that is just over two hours. The movie begins in 1989 with Christy’s early days of boxing in Itman, West Virginia, and spans all the way until 2010, when her then-husband and trainer, James V. Martin (Ben Foster), attempts to murder her. It’s quite a bit to cover, but in the end, “Christy” mostly works as an inspirational underdog story.

Almost immediately, we learn that Christy is a lesbian, something that her family, especially her mother (Merritt Wever), disapproves of. She has a secret romantic relationship with her classmate Rosie (Jess Gabor), which ends when both of their parents discover the truth. Still, Christy can keep one of her loves in life close to her, boxing. Before long, she catches the attention of James, a coach who seems to see her potential, and dresses her in all pink. The two end up getting married, and Christy becomes one of the biggest names in the boxing world.

The longer Christy and James are together, the more we fear for her safety. James initially starts out as manipulative, and we soon see him emotionally and physically abuse her, culminating in a vicious murder attempt.

“Christy” initially begins as a typical boxing movie, following all the rise-to-fame tropes that you’d expect if you watch enough of these types of films. It’s the domestic side to “Christy” that leaves the largest impact. Sweeney is phenomenal in the title role, completely shedding her reputation and showing a more rugged side of herself. While we don’t see Christy changing physically much in the span of the film, outside of changing hairstyles and baggy eyes, it’s Sweeney’s performance that shows her vulnerability and weariness.

Just as effective is Foster as James, in what is easily one of the most disturbing performances of the year. It’s a daunting role, one that could have felt cartoonish and out of place in such a grounded tale, but he never once feels fake. The supporting cast is unfortunately underutilized, with reliable performers such as Wever, Ethan Embry, Tony Cavalero, and Katy O’Brian, only being given a handful of quick scenes.

The decision to cover so much of its subject’s life is ultimately what stops “Christy” from being a knockout. The boxing storyline is never as interesting as it should be. The fights go by too quickly, and while they are well filmed, they ultimately feel like an afterthought. At its core, “Christy” was clearly made as an acting showcase for Sweeney’s range; in that regard, it’s incredibly effective.

