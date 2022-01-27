Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“Clean” (opening in limited theaters and available on VOD beginning Friday, Jan. 28) is obviously a passion project for Adrien Brody. Brody not only stars in the picture, but he also co-wrote it (alongside director Paul Solet – with whom Brody previously collaborated on “Bullet Head”), scored it (including a rap track over the closing credits) and produced it (in conjunction with Solet and Brody’s professor/painter pops Elliot).