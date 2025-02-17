Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

If you know me or my work you know I’m a “Die Hard” fanatic. I generally dig all of the sequels (save for the shoddy fifth one) and the slew of knockoffs, i.e. “Die Hard” on a boat (“Under Siege”)/bus (“Speed”)/mountain (“Cliffhanger”)/plane (“Con Air”) or at a prep school (“Toy Soldiers”)/prison (“The Rock”)/sporting event (“Sudden Death,” “Final Score”). Director Martin Campbell (whom I interviewed in 2024 for his last picture “Dirty Angels”) and star Daisy Ridley have teamed for their own take on the “Die Hard” formula with “Cleaner” (in select theaters beginning Friday, Feb. 21).

Londoner Joey Locke (Ridley) is having a rough go of it. Her autistic brother Michael (Matthew Tuck) is in the process of getting kicked out of his most recent group home and she’s been summoned to retrieve him immediately. Problem is she’s running late for work as a window cleaner (hence the title) outside a skyscraper and her jerky boss is threatening her with termination. Joey has no choice but to take Michael to work with her.

Of all the days to take Michael to “the office” – this wasn’t the one. A group of eco-terrorists led by Marcus (Clive Owen, reuniting with Campbell for the first time in 22 years after “Beyond Borders”) crash a party being thrown by the building’s owners brothers Geoffrey (Rufus Jones) and Gerald Milton (Lee Boardman) hoping to make them and their lackeys atone for their sins and misdeeds against the planet. Should the authorities intervene they’re more than willing to make the building go boom.

The hijackers are looking to save the planet. Joey, a dishonorably discharged but lethal ex-soldier, is simply trying to look out for Michael and take out the trash. She finds an ally in Claire Hume (Ruth Gemmell), the boots on the ground negotiator hanging outside the building.

“Cleaner” isn’t great, but it’s a good deal of dumb fun. Joey rocks a Strokes t-shirt like she’s Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) in “Transformers.” There’s a file photo of Joey from her time in the service where she’s wielding an assault rifle and wearing tactical gear and the goofiest of grins that’s the funniest thing I’ve seen in a hot minute. Michael brandishes a Mjolnir toy like he’s the little girl from “Adventures in Babysitting.” Marcus and his cronies sport cool kabuki masks.

Ridley is a likable presence and makes Joey a figure worth rooting for. Owen is underused, but it’s always nice to see him. I was probably most impressed by Taz Skylar. He plays Noah, Joey’s friend and colleague who’s harboring a secret.

“Cleaner” ain’t “Die Hard,” but it’s marginally better than the fifth installment.

