Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

There were a handful of filmmakers I idolized as a teenager when I had naïve ideas of someday becoming a filmmaker myself. Directors such as Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, Sam Raimi and John Woo were my dudes. Verbose screenwriters such as Tarantino, Kevin Williamson and Kevin Smith were very much an inspiration to me. (Mostly I just wanted to work for Harvey Weinstein … a great look in hindsight.)

Smith has never been the greatest filmmaker from a visual perspective. (I’d argue the thematic and stylistic departure “Red State” is an exception to this rule.) He himself has joked that he employs a “firing squad-style” where actors are lined up against a wall and shot. “Mallrats” is my favorite Smith flick. “Chasing Amy” is Smith’s best flick. “Cop Out” and “Yoga Hosers” are two of my least favorite movies of all-time. I’m the weirdo who digs “Clerks II” more than “Clerks.”

Now that you know where I stand with Smith, this brings us to “Clerks III” (available in select theaters as a Fathom Event Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 18).

Smith has always been a personal filmmaker and “Clerks III” continues the trend. Taking inspiration from his own near-fatal heart attack, Smith opted to have Randal (Jeff Anderson) suffer a similar malady. Randal survives the infarction and comes to the conclusion that he’s wasted his life – a life that’s been led working behind the counter at the Quick Stop convenience store alongside his compadre Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and religious zealot Elias (Trevor Fehrman, easily the funniest of the bunch doing some truly inspired work) right where we left ‘em at the conclusion of “Clerks II.” Conveniently located next door in the old RST Video is a marijuana dispensary owned by Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith).

Randal, looking to give his life meaning, opts to write and direct a movie about having worked at Quick Stop. Things get hella meta from here on out.

Rosario Dawson returns to embody some form of her “Clerks II” character Becky and there’s a cavalcade of celebrity cameos during auditions Randal holds for his movie.

Smith is a funny guy and “Clerks III” is often a very funny flick … except for when it’s not. Gifted comedic actress Amy Sedaris swings and misses as Dr. Ladenheim, the physician who saves Randal’s life. I often found myself distracted by Anderson’s horrific mullet hairstyle (it’s worse than Mark Wahlberg’s ‘do in the recent “Me Time,” but not as bad as Courtney Cox’s “Scream 3” cut … another movie featuring Jay and Silent Bob!) and Mewes’ dentures even when their characters are dropping dope bon mots.

My biggest gripe with “Clerks III” is that Smith’s emotional reach exceeds his grasp. The movie’s conclusion is one big ole wet fart of an ending meant to make the audience feel one way that’ll leave ‘em feeling another. (Kev, the farts are meant to be thematic … not structural.) He tries to wring tears outta ya, but they just don’t come.

I’d recommend View Askewniverse completists check out “Clerks III” as there are laughs to be had, but if you’re only gonna watch one Smith flick about a ragtag group of misfits banding together to make a movie “Zack and Miri Make a Porno” is a much better choice.

Share