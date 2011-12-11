"Fright Night"

When Jerry (Colin Farrell), an odd stranger, moves in next door, young Charlie Brewster (Anton Yelchin) notices something unnatural about him. But what he finds out is that Jerry isn't just strange, he's a dangerous vampire. And when no one believes him, Charlie tries to take matters into his own hands.

Rated R

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes"

Two young scientists open the door to brain-cell regeneration. But when their trial shows signs of violent side effects, the experiment ends. However, one of them (James Franco) is unwilling to give up in his search to cure Alzheimer's and sets into motion a dangerous chain of events.

Rated PG-13

Also on DVD & Blu-ray this week:

"Kung Fu Panda 2" (Jack Black, Rated PG)

"Champions" (Miu Tse, Rated R)

"Smell of Success" (Billy Bob Thornton, Rated PG-13)

"Tanner Hall" (Rooney Mara, Rated R)

"Kill Katie Malone" (Dean Cain, Rated R)

Coming Soon:

"Colombiana" (Zoe Saldana, 12/20)

"Midnight in Paris" (Owen Wilson, 12/20)