Moneyball

Brad Pitt stars as Billy Beane, a former baseball hopeful who finds a future for himself off the field as manager of the Oakland A's. With a uncompetitive budget and lacking superstar players, Beane chooses an unconventional route to pull together a winning team. Also starring Philip Seymour Hoffman and Jonah Hill.

Rated PG-13

What's Your Number?

Ally (Anna Faris) is a little more than nervous when she reads that it's possible people with too many relationships under their belt have missed out on one to last. Afraid those statistics might be true, she sets out to re-evaluate her past relationships in the hopes of proving the theory wrong with the help of Colin (Chris Evans).

Rated R

Also on DVD and Blu Ray this week:

"Higher Ground" (Vera Farmiga, Rated R)

"Killer Elite" (Robert De Niro, Rated R)

"Sinners and Saints" (Tom Berenger, Rated R)

"1911" (Jackie Chan, Rated R)

"There Be Dragons" (Wes Bentley, Rated PG-13)

"Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption" (Billy Zane, Rated PG-13)

"Mile in His Shoes" (Dean Cain, Rated PG)