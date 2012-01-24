"Real Steel"

Charlie Kenton (Hugh Jackman) lost his chance for a title when boxing was taken over by high-tech, fully functioning robots. But with the help of his son, Charlie finds he may get a second chance, piecing together a robot that may just win big in the ring. Also starring Evangeline Lilly.

Rated PG-13

"50/50"

Seth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in this buddy dramedy based on a true story. Adam (Gordon-Levitt) is a young man with plenty of successes, a good job and a good life. But his world is turned inside out when he's diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. His best friend Kyle (Rogen) tries to help by using cancer as a pickup line for the girls, his mother (Anjelica Huston) wants to take care of him and Adam is just trying to make sense of it all.

Rated R

Also on DVD & Blu Ray this week:

"Paranormal Activity 3" (Jessica Tyler Brown, Rated R)

"Restless" (Schuyler Fisk, Rated PG-13)

"The Whistleblower" (Rachel Weisz, Rated R)

"Another Happy Day" (Ellen Barkin, Rated R)

"The Confession" (Kiefer Sutherland, Not Rated)

"Dirty Little Trick" (Michael Madsen, Rated R)

"Lie" (Joshua Leonard, Rated R)