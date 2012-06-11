Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.), the investigative mastermind of London, may have met his match. His latest adversary, the diabolical Professor Moriarty, will lead the detective and his trusty sidekick, Watson (Jude Law), out of familiar territory across Europe and, well, into the shadows.

Rated PG-13

Tyler Perry's Good Deeds

Wesley Deeds (Tyler Perry) leads a predictable life. A successful lawyer, Deeds lives a privileged life, keeping his family and fiance happy and doing everything that everyone expects of him. When he meets a young woman and her daughter struggling just to get by, he gets a good look at a life he'd never imagined.

Rated PG-13

Also on DVD & Blu-ray this week:

"Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" (Nicolas Cage, Rated PG-13) "In Darkness" (Maria Schrader, Rated R) "Little Bit of Heaven" (Kate Hudson, Rated PG-13) "Thin Ice" (Greg Kinnear, Rated R) "Demoted" (Sean Astin, Rated R) "Decisions" (Corey Haim, Rated R)