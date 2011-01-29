"Conviction"

Based on a true story about one woman's fight to prove her brother's innocence. Hilary Swank stars as Betty Anne, who is devastated when her brother, Kenny (Sam Rockwell), is arrested for a crime he swears he did not commit. As evidence begins to support her suspicions that her brother is innocent, Betty Anne, a high-school dropout, begins an 18 year-long battle, getting her diploma and pursuing a law degree with the sole purpose of fighting for her brother's freedom.

Rated R

"Never Let Me Go"

Childhood friends Kathy, Tommy and Ruth have lived their lives within the boundaries of Hailsham, an English boarding school. But when they break free from the rules and way of life that has been ingrained in them, the three friends must confront new feelings that challenge the fate that awaits them. Starring Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan.

Rated R

Also on DVD Feb. 1

"Let Me In" (Richard Jenkins, Rated R)

"Monsters" (Scoot McNairy, Rated R)

"The Tillman Story" (Pat Tillman, Rated R)

"Welcome to the Rileys" (Kristen Stewart and James Gandolfini, Rated R)

"Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2" (George Lopez, Rated G)

"Farm Girl in New York" (Allison Munn, Not Rated)

"Quantum Apocalypse" (Rhett Giles, Rated R)