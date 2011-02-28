"127 Hours"

Based on the true story of young climber Aron Ralston (James Franco), the film chronicles Ralston's harrowing experience during a hiking trip in Utah. Trapped for five days with his arm pinned between a canyon wall and a boulder, Ralston's only escape would force him to do the unthinkable.

Rated R

"Burlesque"

Tess (Cher) is owner of the Burlesque Lounge, a live theater and music revue. When Ali (Christina Aguilera) comes to the big city with bigger dreams, Tess gives her a shot as a waitress at the lounge. Before long, however, Ali shows Tess she may just have the talent to bring to the stage. Also starring Stanley Tucci and Eric Dane.

Rated PG-13

"Love and Other Drugs"

Pharmaceutical sales rep Jamie Randall (Jake Gyllenhaal) has built a career of reading people. But all of that changes when he meets Maggie (Anne Hathaway), who may just be more than Jamie has ever had to handle. Together, the two discover what it means to be out of their element and into one another and under the influence of ... oh, you know where this is going.

Rated R

Also on DVD March 1

"Faster" (Dwayne Johnson and Carla Gugino, Rated R)

"S.W.A.T.: Fire Fight" (Gabriel Macht, Shannon Kane, Rated R)

"Half Moon" (Tori Black, Not Rated)

"A Beautiful Life" (Dana Delaney, Not Rated)

"The Bleeding" (Armand Assante, Michael Madsen, Rated R)