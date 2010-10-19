Predators

The latest installment in the Predator franchise stars Adrien Brody and Laurence Fishburne. Royce (Brody) less than enthusiastically pulls together a team of highly trained and skilled mercenaries as they navigate an alien planet. It isn’t long, however, before the warriors realize they are the target of an army of alien predators out to exterminate human killers. Also starring Topher Grace and Danny Trejo.

Please Give

In the world, there are people who are faced with poverty and homelessness. And then there is Kate (Catherine Keener). Kate makes a living off of selling estate sale home furnishings in her upscale Manhattan storefront. And she’s feeling as though she’s walking the fine line of the good life and the greedy life. And soon she is even busier questioning the endurance of her marriage and keeping her daughter from falling into the material world. Also starring Amanda Peet and Oliver Platt.

Also on DVD Oct. 19

Six Wives of Henry Lefay (Elisha Cuthbert, Tim Allen, Rated PG-13)

Agora (Rachel Weisz, Rated R)

Lost Tribe (John Bach, Not Rated)

Assault Girls (Rinko Kikuchi, Not Rated)

Killing Machine (Dolph Lundgren, Rated R)

Shoot the Hero (Danny Trejo, Jason Mewes, Rated R)

Giallo (Adrien Brody, Not Rated)

Disney Nature's Oceans (Rated G)