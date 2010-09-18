Robin Hood

In this film adaptation about the legendary hero who robbed from the rich to give to the poor - Ridley Scott tells the story of Robin Longstride (Russell Crowe) the lead archer and respected warrior in the army of King Richard as he fights against France. Free of his obligations, Longstride ends his allegience to the King's army but finds himself face to face with corruption that threatens a small village and leads back to the crown. As he and his band of rebels fight for freedom, Robin finds a link to his heritage and his heart. Cate Blanchett stars as Marion.

Rated PG-13

Ondine

Colin Farrell stars in this film about a love on a mythical level. Syracuse (Farrell) is a fisherman who catches a woman he believes to be dead in a net. When the woman comes alive suddenly, Syracuse can't decide whether she is a miracle or a fantasy. When the two fall in love, the realities of their relationship collide and leaving the two of them with an unknown future.

Rated PG-13

Also on DVD Sept. 21

Experiment (Adrien Brody, Forest Whittaker, Rated R)

Alien Autopsy (Bill Pullman, Rated PG-13)

Legend of Bruce Lee (Michelle Lang, Rated PG-13)

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (Terrence J, Rated PG-13)

Triple Dog (Scout Taylor-Compton, Rated PG-13)

Stripped Naked (Sarah Allen, Not Rated)

My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done (Michael Shannon, Willem Dafoe, Rated R)

Secret of Moonacre (Tim Curry, Rated PG)